Ubisoft Traded Likes for a Bigger Assassin’s Creed Blade – And Things Got Ridiculous

Have you ever looked at the hidden blade in Assassin’s Creed and thought, “Gosh, I wish that were significantly bigger, like comically big?” Well, Ubisoft has you covered.

On X, Ubisoft promised to alter a picture of Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to make his hidden blade bigger for every 300 likes the post got. Gamers, being creatures that love a good bit of chaos, immediately showed up. At the time of writing, the post is hovering around 1,200 likes, and as it was published less than an hour ago, it’s very likely the blade is going to get very, very big.

Okay, this is going a bit too far pic.twitter.com/sicdkp6AaG — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 5, 2024

“Wow, this isn’t real gaming journalism,” you might be saying. Well, it’s funny to me, and my hope is that we can get this blade as hilariously large as possible. If this doesn’t turn into some sort of Cronenbergian horror, then I think we’ll have started 2024 off entirely wrong. I’ll be updating this post periodically throughout the day, so check back to see just how big the blade goes.

Developed and published by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed debuted in 2007 and follows the Order of Assassin’s in their struggle against the Knights Templar. The games take place in different historical eras, though they often feature a sci-fi frame narrative in which people use a device called the Animus to access the memories of their ancestors.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage released in 2023 and is the most recent regular installment of the game. The title takes place in Baghdad during its Golden Age. Slightly after that game dropped, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR dropped. That Meta Quest game sees players playing various characters from across the franchise history, but in first-person. It’s a genuinely good time.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.