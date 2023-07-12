Pry into the Void Is an RPG Inspired by Shin Megami Tensei & Pokémon, Demo Out Now

Developer Ernest Placido and publisher Dangen Entertainment have announced Pry into the Void, a monster-taming RPG inspired by Pokémon and Shin Megami Tensei that is set to come to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The project was revealed with a trippy trailer that gives players a breakneck introduction to its demented world and gameplay. It also comes with a few clips that tease some of the critters that will join in on the journey, which follows a young man named Josef who must defeat an evil enemy in order to save the world. See how you’ll pry into the hearts of monsters and gain valuable allies in the Pry into the Void trailer below.

Monster-collecting games live and die by variety, and so far, Pry into the Void looks to have a nice selection of creatures to gang up with. The trailer alone has a few highlights, with a few of the monsters — including the gilled hunter, Fishiman — seeming to be goofy versions of everyday animals. There is also the small blob monster, Shlime, a tearful teddy bear named Cry Beary, the very formal eel named Elected, and more.

On the Pry into the Void Steam page, Ernest Placido and Dangen describe the game’s turn-based combat system as “fun and challenging.” As you negotiate with monsters, you’ll learn that each one has unique scenarios to understand and overcome. With choices to make and multiple endings to uncover, the gameplay is set against the backdrop of a bleak world that aims to challenge the way players think about its characters. If you’re the kind of person looking for an experience where choices matter, Pry into the Void has Blind Prophet Mode, which creatively adds some weight to the choices you’ll be faced with. For more on its story, you can read the synopsis below:

In a world of decay, you play as Josef, a young man who has been thrust into the depths of the Void to defeat the vile being that has been draining the world of its life. With the ability to pry into the hearts of monsters, he must gain allies who will assist him on his descent. Experience a branching narrative that seeks to explore the personal morals of in-game characters and your own. How will your decisions affect how Josef sees the world?

Pry into the Void previously had a Kickstarter campaign that managed to raise $5217 of its modest $3000 goal. Along with today’s reveal is the announcement that a demo is now available on Steam. The game will launch first on PC, with console versions set to follow at an unspecified point in the future.