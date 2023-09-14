NewsVideo Games

PS5 Deep Earth Console Covers & Controllers Revealed in Stunning Trailer

By
0

During today’s September 2023 State of Play, Sony revealed a trio of new PlayStation 5 (PS5) console covers as part of the new Deep Earth collection.

The three console cosmetics are themed after silver, magma, and crystals, giving players Sterling Silver, Volcanic Red, and Cobalt Blue options to choose from. Each console cover has a glistening metallic look to it and can be paired with accompanying DualSense controllers that each feature the same colors from the Deep Earth collection. It’s a cool set, but the trailer used to reveal the options might be even cooler. You can see the PS5 Deep Earth collection in the overly dramatic but still very impressive trailer below.

PS5 Deep Earth Console Covers & Controllers Revealed in Stunning Trailer

The announcement was one of several at today’s State of Play. Other announcements included the reveal that the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII RemakeRebirth, will release in February. New footage for that game was also shared at the event. The game, as previously reported, will span two discs.

The latest generation of Sony’s video game consoles, the PlayStation 5 launched in 2020. However, due to chip shortages, scalping, and other problems, getting one remained difficult for quite some time. Still, Sony said earlier this year that the shortage is finally over, meaning it may soon become easier than ever to get one of the consoles.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team in 2019 but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, The Binding of Isaac, or Doom Eternal. You can follow his news coverage and reviews at The Escapist, but his work has appeared on other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch, too. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest pop-culture news, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing.
More Stories by Michael Cripe