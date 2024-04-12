Insomniac Games 2016 Ratchet & Clank PS4 PlayStation 4 remake reimagining
Ratchet & Clank’s Most Exclusive DLC Weapon is Finally Free After 8 Years

Arthur Damian
Published: Apr 12, 2024 03:56 pm

The reboot of Ratchet & Clank came out on the PS4 in 2016 to coincide with the animated film. Eight years later, a pre-order DLC exclusive weapon for Ratchet & Clank is being released for free.

X user Wario64 posted the news to the platform earlier today:

The Bouncer is a gun that shoots a large Omni-grenade in an arc that detonates and releases smaller Magnebouncers that hop toward enemies and explode. Players who pre-ordered the game in 2016 received a code that made the weapon appear in the gun shop for 100 bolts. However, anyone who wasn’t lucky enough to grab a pre-order was forced to have a weapon wheel with one gun missing. It felt terrible for completionists.

April 12 is the eighth anniversary of the Ratchet & Clank reboot, so perhaps Sony and Insomniac were feeling charitable towards gamers who have OCD. Regardless, it is a welcome surprise, and I can’t wait to go for another run with The Bouncer in tow, dusting off any Trophies I have yet to obtain. I wonder if there will be more festivities planned for the Ratchet & Clank series. Perhaps we can finally get a remastered collection of the PS3 titles for the PS5? A man can dream.

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.