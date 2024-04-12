Ratchet & Clank’s Most Exclusive DLC Weapon is Finally Free After 8 Years

The reboot of Ratchet & Clank came out on the PS4 in 2016 to coincide with the animated film. Eight years later, a pre-order DLC exclusive weapon for Ratchet & Clank is being released for free.

Recommended Videos

X user Wario64 posted the news to the platform earlier today:

The Bouncer weapon DLC for Ratchet & Clank (PS4) is available & free on US PSN https://t.co/rwaK1U0ROP pic.twitter.com/kzrm0u3pLv — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 12, 2024

The Bouncer is a gun that shoots a large Omni-grenade in an arc that detonates and releases smaller Magnebouncers that hop toward enemies and explode. Players who pre-ordered the game in 2016 received a code that made the weapon appear in the gun shop for 100 bolts. However, anyone who wasn’t lucky enough to grab a pre-order was forced to have a weapon wheel with one gun missing. It felt terrible for completionists.

April 12 is the eighth anniversary of the Ratchet & Clank reboot, so perhaps Sony and Insomniac were feeling charitable towards gamers who have OCD. Regardless, it is a welcome surprise, and I can’t wait to go for another run with The Bouncer in tow, dusting off any Trophies I have yet to obtain. I wonder if there will be more festivities planned for the Ratchet & Clank series. Perhaps we can finally get a remastered collection of the PS3 titles for the PS5? A man can dream.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more