This director has never been one to shy away from controversy. Rebel Moon’s Zack Snyder says he’d still work with Amber Heard.

As Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom prepares to release in December, discussions about Heard’s role in the film have resurfaced. In 2022, during Heard’s legal battle with her former partner, Johnny Depp, the actor revealed that she believed her role in the film had been cut down. “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” she said during the trial. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Now, director James Wan claims that it has less to do with Heard and more to do with the way the story took him, with the sequel focusing more on Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry and his brother, Patrick Wilson’s Orm. “I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey,” Wan told Entertainment Weekly. “The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

Whatever the case, Heard has a least one friend out there in Snyder, who discussed her controversy with THR. “I just don’t get it,” said Snyder. “If other people don’t like her, I don’t know what to say. I would work with her in a second.”

Of course, Snyder had a part to play in casting Heard as Mera in Justice League. She even returned for reshoots on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with her character appearing in one of the Knightmare sequences. It’s unclear if Snyder will be a man of his word and cast Heard in a future project – only time will tell.