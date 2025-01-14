Red Light, Green Light Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 14, 2025 Added new codes.

Inspired by the legendary Netflix show Squid Game, this title has everything that one fan dreams about. From honeycomb and marbles to tug of war, glass bridge, and much more, Red Light, Green Light will test your nerves like no other game before.

If you’re looking for a way to get free Cash and other useful rewards, make sure you redeem the latest Red Light, Green Light codes! They can expire pretty quickly, though, so try to claim your goodies as soon as possible. Visit our list of The Squid Game codes and grab all the available freebies in a similar title.

All Red Light, Green Light Codes List

Red Light, Green Light Codes (Working)

325KLIKES : Use for x10k Cash (New)

: Use for x10k Cash 300KLIKES: Use for free rewards (New)

Red Light, Green Light Codes (Expired)

275LIKES

250KLIKES

CHRISTMAS

How to Redeem Codes in Red Light, Green Light

Redeeming Red Light, Green Light codes is an easy process. Just complete the following instructions:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Red Light, Green Light in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the Menu. Scroll all the way down to the Type Code Here text box. Insert a code into the text box and hit Enter to claim rewards.

How to Get More Red Light, Green Light Codes

If you want to stay up-to-date with Red Light, Green Light codes, make sure to bookmark this guide (CTRL+D) and visit it often. We do our best to find the latest rewards and place them here so you don’t have to do all that hard work.

However, if you want to learn more about the game and participate in special events, visit the Red Light Green Light Discord server or the slugfo Roblox group.

Why Are My Red Light, Green Light Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when typing in Red Light, Green Light codes because even the smallest typo will render the code unredeemable. Avoid spelling mistakes by copying a code from our list and pasting it directly into the game. Besides that, remember that rewards won’t last forever, so claim them as soon as possible.

What Is Red Light, Green Light?

Red Light, Green Light is a Roblox game inspired by Squid Game, a legendary Netflix show. Your goal is to prove your skills in a series of mini-games that are very similar to those from the Korean show. Play as much as possible to gain confidence, and try teaming up with friends because that will show you all the beauty of this fast-paced title.

