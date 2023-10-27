Remedy Provides Details on Alan Wake 2’s Two Expansions

Alan Wake 2 has a New Game+ mode coming sometime after launch. In addition, two expansions for Alan Wake 2 will be launching in 2024 and beyond, both of which Remedy Entertainment detailed on its FAQ page for the highly-anticipated sequel.

You can view the Alan Wake 2 FAQ page here.

Related: Do You Need to Play Alan Wake 1 & Control Before Alan Wake 2?

Here are the details for Expansion 1 – Night Springs:

Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs.

Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional tv-show set in the world of Alan Wake.

Here is information on Expansion 2 – The Lake House:

The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong.

Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.

Remedy told IGN Night Springs is expected to launch in late spring 2024, though it is subject to change. The Lake House has no release window as of yet. Both expansions will be available to purchase separately or gamers can download them for free if they procured the Deluxe Edition of the game.

I’m excited to play this DLC, and I am happy to see all the post-launch support Alan Wake 2 will be getting. Here’s hoping Jesse Faden from Control will show up in one or both of them!