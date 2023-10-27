Alan Wake 2 Hides a Major Control Reference in the Early Game

Many fans are desperate to find out how Alan Wake 2 connects to fellow Remedy Entertainment game Control. If you’re in that same boat, we tracked down the first explicit reference to Control you can find in Alan Wake 2, and here’s where you can find it.

Where to Find Alan Wake 2’s Control Reference

In Alan Wake 2‘s first chapter (or “Return” as it likes to call them), you’ll be playing as Agent Saga Anderson, who alongside her partner Agent Alex Casey, is forced to go for a hike around Cauldron Lake to investigate a murder. Your primary goal is to walk through the area and meet up with one of the Bright Falls’ deputies who is watching over the body. Take you time enjoying the sights and exploring the environment before heading over to the General Store to continue the primary case objective.

Once you’ve made it to the scene of the crime, you’re looking in the right place. Rather than examining the body, take some time to explore the area a little. If you entered from the side of the General Store, you’ll be able to move East to discover a little bungalow. Interesting stuff, but we actually want to go beyond that.

From the Cult Stash box, look to your right to see a small foot path leading away from the cabin. Follow it straight until you reach what looks like a pain path which you’ll want to follow to the right. At the very end of this road, you’ll come across a massive chainlink fence and great, a gigantic intercom bolted onto one of the posts.

If you look at the sign above this intercom really closely, you’ll notice that the fence has been placed by order of the Federal Bureau of Control. It also suggests that the partition was set up to prevent any hikes from making their way down to the Lake House, the location that set the events of the original Alan Wake in motion.

What the Reference to Control in Alan Wake 2 Means

The reference goes deeper than just a sign. Saga interacts with the intercom, requesting that she and Agent Casey be granted permission to enter the area to further investigate the case they’re working. She doesn’t get a response, just static. Is it more of a… Hiss?

From this point on, the references starting coming at you much faster and more obvious. If you’re at all invested in the idea that Alan Wake 2 will be furthering the fascinating world set up in Control, this seems like a pretty case of a connected world. The Remedy Interactive Universe, if you will.

