Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake is a little more than a month away, but a 12-minute gameplay video is here to help with the wait. The footage, which features spliced-together clips from Chapter 5, comes courtesy of Game Informer. It highlights Leon’s deep new voice, slick animations, and a village that looks creepier than ever. Ashley joins Leon as he makes his way through familiar locations while blasting Blue Medallions and Ganados alike.

In addition to all of the action featured in the video, it also shows a good look at the inventory system and some of the special items players can collect. In short, it looks like Capcom has crafted a very faithful reimagining. Viewers should note, however, that the Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay contains commentary from the Game Informer staff. If you’re cool with that and want to see Leon get knocked off his feet by a hammer-wielding enemy wearing a bull mask, then you can watch the video in full below.

In other Resident Evil 4 remake news, we learned just a few days ago that Capcom’s 2023 take will make a few major changes to the original formula. Most notably, the remake will now contain new sidequests in addition to the main story, and quick-time events have been removed entirely. We’ll get to learn more about what’s new when the Resident Evil 4 remake arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on March 24.