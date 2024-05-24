Category:
Rian Johnson's Next Knives Out Mystery Has a Title

Published: May 24, 2024

The great southern detective Benoit Blanc, played by ex-James Bond Daniel Craig, is set to return for another film – a sequel to Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion – and director/creator/writer Rian Johnson has revealed its title.

The third Agatha Christie-style whodunit from the director will be called Wake Up Dead Man, giving us our first title with more than two words in the series (unless you count the A Knives Out Mystery subtitle of Glass Onion). We know very little else about the movie, though Craig will be returning for the film, and Johnson will write and direct again. The video, which features Craig’s Benoit narrating, also confirms the movie’s 2025 release window.

Aside from everything being a mystery, the video doesn’t give us much to go on, especially as Blanc hasn’t really used a magnifying glass in any of his previous films. We can probably surmise that the story will once again be a closed-door puzzle with a cast of characters in an odd situation. That means we’ll get another stellar list of actors for sure, as both the series and Johnson can pull in big names. And given the fact a title just dropped, casting news is probably not too far away. 

After the surprise smash success of Knives OutNetflix paid a hefty sum of money to produce and release two more Benoit Blanc murder mysteries from Johnson. It paid off with Glass Onion, which performed well for the streamer even though it didn’t give it a wide theatrical release. Wake Up Dead Man will be the last film in that deal, so it isn’t clear if more Benoit Blanc mysteries will come after it. It’s safe to say doing more would be a smart move, though.  

Wake Up Dead Man will hit Netflix in 2025.

