RoboCop: Rogue City Gameplay Reveals Investigations, Skill Trees Across Lengthy Campaign

RoboCop: Rogue City will feature a meaty 20-to-30-hour campaign that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3 in what seems to be developer Teyon’s most ambitious project yet. IGN got a hands-on preview with RoboCop: Rogue City and its gory gameplay to reveal the details. Just like the films the project is based on, players should expect RoboCop to be a towering, unstoppable force as he tears through criminals and creeps alike. Even if the result ends up being a bit too easy, playing as the hulking hero looks like a thrill that fans, at least, will enjoy.

When RoboCop isn’t mowing down Nuke-dealing thugs known as the Torch Heads, he’ll mingle with the citizens of Detroit and find clues to aid in investigations. Conversations take place in dialogue trees that can be expanded through RoboCop: Rogue City’s skill trees. These skill trees also allow players the option to improve their arsenal with ability buffs and armor upgrades. It’s in the name of giving players the ultimate RoboCop experience, and that means peaceful options will be available for those who aren’t interested in turning every last miscreant into mulch. The decisions made will have an impact on the story and even the endings, but to what extent player choice matters is a mystery.

If you’re any kind of RoboCop fan, seeing this much gore in RoboCop: Rogue City gameplay shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Speaking with ComicBook.com, game director Piotr Łatocha explained that the Teyon team always envisioned a RoboCop game that would never pull any punches: “This was one of the first design choices when we talk about the game in the RoboCop world. Based on the first films, we were sure that we wanted to not be limited by the Teen rating or something like that. We knew that it was going to piss off the fans immediately if they learned that we had to take those trade-offs.”

He continued, saying that the team wanted to make RoboCop: Rogue City a mature game based on the violence fans have come to know in the films. Though it has yet to receive an official rating, the Teyon team already feels it has earned that “M for Mature” seal of approval. RoboCop: Rogue City launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S in September 2023. You can see the additional gameplay included in IGN’s preview below.