Developer Teyon and publisher Nacon have unveiled a RoboCop: Rogue City gameplay overview trailer, setting a release window of September 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. (A Nintendo Switch release will come later.) Those keeping up with Nacon’s plans will notice that the schedule update is actually a delay from a previously announced June release window. Regardless, today’s trailer offers our first true look at how gameplay will be handled following a couple teasers.

From the jump, it seems Teyon is aiming for authenticity. RoboCop: Rogue City looks brutal, as players will be investigating the streets of Detroit and cleaning up crime on every corner. That means blasting their faces off in bloody fashion, of course, as RoboCop’s UI pollutes the screen. It’ll hopefully provide quite the power trip as players clean out infested night clubs with brute strength and a variety of weapons. See it all unfold in the RoboCop: Rogue City gameplay overview trailer below.

If you’re a RoboCop fan who hadn’t heard about this first-person shooter till now, you’ll be happy to know that Nacon has brought in original actor Peter Weller to reprise his role as the cyborg crime fighter. Today’s footage gives us more of Weller, but we’re still waiting to see more of what the game itself has to offer. Hopefully, we’ll learn more before RoboCop: Rogue City launches for PC and consoles this September.