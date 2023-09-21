Former Rockstar Devs Unveil Ambitious First Game Everywhere With New Trailer

Everywhere is having a Unreal Engine 5 and Fortnite moment today. To the surprise of many keeping tabs on indie game studio Build A Rocket Boy, a team of former Rockstar Games devs and producers, a new gameplay trailer for Everywhere unveils the ambitious scale of its first game.

The trailer is an edited first look into the community-driven building mechanics players can use to mold structures and environments in Everywhere. Moreover, viewers will see vistas of mushroom forests and volcanic landscapes — players fighting each other in an arena and later dancing inside a neon-lit club. Everywhere appears to be shooting for variety and giving control to players to make whatever virtual experiences they want, which is very ambitious for Build A Rocket Boy’s debut. You can watch the trailer, which was posted on YouTube, below.

According to the developer, Everywhere intends to seamlessly capture “gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience.” Pulling off such a feat will redefine “how players connect with one another and the digital world around them…where players can participate in almost infinite activities.”

The gameplay reveal trailer offers a good peek into that scope, as players seemingly jump from activity to activity or create their own experiences. On the surface, Everywhere doesn’t sound too dissimilar to Roblox, where players can make games or activities for others to enjoy, but on a much grander scale.

“We believe in a future where game creation is put in the hands of players,” stated Everywhere game director Leslie Benzies in a press release for the title. “We are providing the tools, inspiration, and infrastructure and are excited to see how our community will foster the next generation of developers to help grow the Everywhere story.”

A release date for Everywhere has yet to be confirmed, but those interested can sign up for a closed alpha test for a chance to play it “soon” on PC. Build A Rocket Boy has confirmed it plans to follow up this initial test with further testing opportunities for players to join and help shape the game before its official launch.