It’s the end of an era for Angry Birds. Rovio has announced the classic mobile game, currently going by the name Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, will be delisted from Google Play Store this Thursday.

The Finland-based game developer made the sudden announcement today, saying that while the original Angry Birds will no longer be available on Google Play Store for Android users to download, the game will be renamed Red’s First Flight for iOS. A statement posted on Twitter explained that the original game was impacting the other games in its portfolio, especially the spinoff titles, per a business case review.

The statement reads in part, “We have reviewed a business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and due to the game’s impact on our wider game’s portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, the game will be renamed to Red’s First Flight in the App Store pending further review.”

Please read below for an important announcement regarding the availability of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. pic.twitter.com/a4n4bU5gQJ — Rovio (@Rovio) February 21, 2023

Rovio acknowledged that, while Angry Birds being delisted is sad for Android fans who played the game since its debut in 2009 and the developers who made it popular to the point where it spawned a film adaptation, it will still be playable on devices the game was downloaded on even after the app disappears from Google Play Store. Just be careful not to delete it by accident if you’re trying to clear out your phone’s storage space.

If you have an Android phone and want to download Angry Birds before it disappears, now’s your chance. As for iPhone users, the name may change, but the game will stay the same for now.