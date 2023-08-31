Rugrats Receiving New 8-Bit Game That Plays Like Mario 2

Rugrats was on the air during a time of some of the best platformers being released coming from animated cartoons. Games like Duck Tales and Rescue Rangers are considered classics now, and even that game based on the spot from the 7Up logo was damn good. Yet the beloved cartoon has had a pretty awful track record in the gaming department with mostly quick games dumped out to capitalize on the brand. That could all change, however, with the announcement of a game that’s trying to go back in time to make up for it as Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland.

🚨 Fresh off MIX Next & Published by The MIX Games 🚨 Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland 🎮 🪛 Unique playable babies Tommy, Chuckie, Phil & Lil

👶 Play solo or local co-op

🍼 Toggle between retro or HD artwork

🦖 and more familiar faces! Coming to PC & Consoles 2024! 🪐 pic.twitter.com/tFHZ4g3Wwz — Media Indie Exchange (@indieexchange) August 31, 2023

As the trailer shows, the game is going back in time with an 8-bit retro theme to ask the question, “What if someone made a Rugrats game that didn’t suck?” To do so the game is not just looking retro, but playing retro as well, with gameplay that throws back to Super Mario Bros. 2. There’s plenty of platforming and jumping in the trailer but also the iconic dig and lift mechanic from one of the more out there Mario games. Much like that game, you’ll be able to select from four characters (Tommy, Chucky, Phil, Lil), and each one will play a bit differently, with different jump and lift stats. The story focuses on the children seeing that a new Reptar video game is coming out and make believing that they’re going to be in it.

While the 8-bit graphics look absolutely stunning, especially when you’re taking on what appear to be puzzles and bosses based on other characters from the show, you’re not stuck in that mode. As has become trendy among games of this type, you can switch out of 8-bit mode and into full HD mode, delivering a game that looks far more like the actual cartoon than the 8-bit graphics do. The game also features solo or co-op play, though no word about online functionality for the co-op.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will release on PC and most consoles in 2024.

