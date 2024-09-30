Image Credit: Bethesda
Rung Sea Official Image
Image via @carpper47v2
Video Games
Codes

Rung Sea codes ([dynamic_date format=”F Y”])

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 10:18 am

Updated September 30, 2024

We added new codes!

This truly is one of the games of all time. You would not believe what happened here. You fight bad guys and collect fruits! I know, groundbreaking stuff, and what’s even more groundbreaking is that you can find Rung Sea codes here!

These codes will grant you gems and rubies, which you can use to unlock special weapons and equipment in order to sail the Grand Line comfortably. If you run out of water and are looking for even more treacherous tides, check out our list of Royal Seas codes.

All Rung Sea Codes List

Active Rung Sea Codes 

  • rimuru: Use for 500 Gems and 10k Rubies (New)
  • jet: Use for 500 Gems and 10k Rubies (New)
  • plrtwok: Use for free Gems and Rubies (New)
  • game: Use for 50 Gems
  • upd9: Use for 200k Rubies and 500 Gems
  • phoenix: Use for 20 Gems
  • plronek: Use for 10k Rubies and 250 Gems
  • iwillcomeback: Use for 10k Rubies and 10 Gems
  • beta: Use for 1k Rubies
  • plrtwok: Use for Gems and Rubies

Expired Rung Sea Codes

  • sorryraid
  • wow
  • code101
  • iwillcomeback
  • fruitdie
  • sryshut

How to Redeem Codes in Rung Sea

Redeeming codes in Rung Sea is simple. Just follow our guide:

Rung Sea How to redeem codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Rung Sea on Roblox.
  2. Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Press the Code button in the pop-up menu.
  4. Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box.
  5. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Codes in Rung Sea

If you want to stay up to date with the latest Rung Sea codes, be sure to bookmark this article. We scour the waters of the web every day for codes.

However, if you’re the adventurous type who prefers to hunt for freebies on your own, we’ve got you covered with these handy links:

Why Are My Rung Sea Codes Not Working?

There are two main reasons as to why your Rung Sea codes are not working:

  • Misspelling. Make sure to double-check when writing Rung Sea codes to avoid wasting time and losing out on freebies. We suggest copying the codes directly from the article and putting them into the game.
  • Expiration. These codes don’t last forever, so redeem them as soon as you can.

What is Rung Sea?

Rung Sea is a One Piece and pop culture anime-inspired Roblox experience where you have to fight your way through formidable enemies in order to explore the untamed waters and collect forbidden fruits. The sea is calling out to you.

If you can’t get enough freebies for One Piece inspired Roblox games, be sure to check out our list of Demon Piece Codes and Z Piece Codes.

Author
