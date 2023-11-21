Sara Sampaio Joins Superman: Legacy as Eve Teschmacher

The DC Universe is continuing to fill out its ranks. Portuguese actor Sara Sampaio has joined the cast of Superman: Legacy as Eve Teschmacher.

Per Deadline, Sampaio will bring Teschmacher to life on the big screen, joining Nicholas Hoult as cast members to board the film after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Sampaio is probably best known for her work as a model for Victoria’s Secret, but she also has some acting credits to her name that surely prepared her for this role. She’s appeared in Paramount+’s At Midnight and The Clapper, starring Ed Helms.

However, Teschmacher will be a fun challenge, as her history doesn’t start in the comics. She was actually created by Richard Donner and Mario Puzo for 1978’s Superman. Teschmacher worked for Lex Luthor, acting as an assistant to the villain as well as a love interest. After her boss ends up in jail, she returns in Superman II to rescue him and help him begin another evil scheme.

The character was well received enough that she would be mentioned in future animated projects and loosely adapted in Smallville with the character Tess Mercer. However, the character’s biggest role after Donner’s Superman films came in the Arrowverse, where she was portrayed by Andrea Brooks and appeared in several seasons of Supergirl and an episode of The Flash.

Teschmacher’s role in Superman: Legacy is unclear, but all of her previous appearances make it seem like James Gunn is adding to Lex Luthor’s crew after the casting of Nicholas Hoult. Taking on David Corenswet’s Man of Steel will be no easy task, so Hoult’s Luthor will need all the help he can get.

