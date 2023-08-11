Savant – Ascent Remaster Accidentally Became a Full Blown Follow-Up, Release Date Revealed

Savant – Ascent Anniversary Edition has been renamed to Savant – Ascent REMIX, with developer D-Pad Studio also revealing a PC release date of September 15, 2023. Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android versions of this beefed-up remaster are on the way, too, though they won’t arrive until an unspecified point in the future.

These updates are welcome, but the Owlboy developer says that the name and release plans aren’t the only things that have changed when it comes to this new version of its 2013 action shooter experience. The studio revealed today that Savant – Ascent REMIX has become a more ambitious project than what was originally planned. Now, D-Pad considers next month’s release to be more of a follow-up to its debut title. In fact, players should expect more than twice the amount of content than what was found in the original, including more stages, Survival and Hardcore Mode, and a lot more music.

“We got a bit carried away with Savant – Ascent REMIX,” D-Pad co-founder Jo-Remi Madsen said in a statement. “Our original goal was to release a little remaster to celebrate the release of our debut title a decade ago. However, Savant – Ascent REMIX has now expanded into something way bigger than that – it’s essentially a brand-new game in the Savant universe!”

Savant – Ascent REMIX comes to PC players next month. Until then, you can get another look at its groovy music and gothic art style in the release date trailer below.