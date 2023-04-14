Sega Nearing Deal to Purchase Angry Birds Dev Rovio for $1 Billion

Sega is closing in on a deal to purchase Angry Birds developer Rovio Entertainment for a cool $1 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal (paywall). The publication’s sources explain that the deal is on track to go through early next week, though any details are subject to change before things are finalized. Further information on the purchase has yet to be revealed, so we’re stuck wondering why Sega is moving to purchase Rovio until official confirmation arrives.

The Sonic the Hedgehog publisher’s move to add Angry Birds to its library of anthropomorphic game mascots follows another failed offer to purchase Rovio from Playtika. That company, a rival that oversees mobile games and gambling software, had been in negotiations to purchase Rovio for more than $800 million. Negotiations didn’t last long, however, as discussions to close with Playtika ended in March.

If the deal to purchase Rovio does go through at Sega, it will see it acquiring the Finnish company’s vast library of Angry Birds titles. The studio is also responsible for several other lesser-known IP, such as Darkfire Heroes, Small Town Murders, and Sugar Blast. How each of these franchises would fit into Sega’s larger schemes remains to be seen. Stay tuned for updates into next week.