Shadows of Doubt Gets Release Date for Hotel-Themed Content Update Cheats and Liars

Developer ColePowered Games and publisher Fireshine Games have revealed a release date for the Shadows of Doubt Cheats and Liars update, setting launch for PC via Steam Early Access on September 25, 2023, just one week from today.

In the Shadows of Doubt Cheats and Liars update, which was detailed in a new release date trailer, players can expect a new case type that will see them investigating claims of infidelity. It comes alongside a multi-story hotel location with intricate new areas, such as a rooftop bar and lobby. That means new NPC interactions, too, of course, including the option to cut to the chase by accusing your suspect and even putting them right into handcuffs. As you might have also guessed, the update also comes with a variety of bug fixes, localization improvements, and more, like Nvidia DLSS support.

“As a private detective, you’ll be tasked with looking into suspected sordid relations to track down everything that’s been going on in an illicit affair,” a description for the update says. “Investigate the couple’s movements, discover clues, seek out evidence, and monitor their actions to determine whether the accused has been unfaithful.”

Shadows of Doubt launched into Early Access in April and is a procedurally generated, sandbox stealth game that sees players solving crimes in a hyper-industrialized, alternate reality city in the 1980s. ColePowered Games and Fireshine’s aim is to give players unparalleled freedom to travel through and investigate their surroundings, with every citizen given their own jobs and activities to engage in as players do their detective work. It’s easy to point out its chunky grime style from today’s trailer, but according to a preview from The Escapist’s Colin Munch, there is plenty more to love, as he praised the game’s sophisticated systems and satisfying gameplay.

Stay tuned for more information on Shadows of Doubt and its Cheats and Liars update.