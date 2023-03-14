Shame Legacy is a first-person survival horror game from Fairyship Games and Revenant Games, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on May 30, 2023. Revealed today by publisher Destructive Creations, this game that also includes stealth and puzzle elements teases a story that sees players lost and on the run from crazed 19th century cult members. The Outlast vibes are thick in its announcement trailer, too, as the player character can be seen hiding from enemies that are always closer than you might think. You can see how Shame Legacy will leave its mark on horror gaming with the announcement trailer below.

Fairyship and Revenant want players to keep calm under pressure, but it won’t be easy. If you’re spotted by one of the cult’s villagers, you’ll need to rely on more than speed to get away. If they do catch up to you, you’ll only have a cane to defend yourself with, making confrontation a last-ditch effort for survival. Read more about its story in the summary from the Shame Legacy Steam page below:

Waking up confused in a past equivalent of an anger management convention, you quickly realize that: 1. A hunt is taking place, 2. You’re the prey they’re after. The legacy of your family seems to have caught up to you, but maybe not in the way you’d expect. Apparently an inheritance doesn’t always mean fancy yachts.

It’s refreshing to see Shame Legacy break trends by announcing all of its platforms and a release date that is only a few months away on the day of its reveal. Still, we don’t know much about it outside of what was shown in today’s trailer, so stay tuned for more as we hopefully learn more through the next two months.