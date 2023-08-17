In Baldur’s Gate 3, you and many of your companions have a very specific brain-problem to deal with. There are various sidequests to undertake, but you always have one goal in mind: getting your tadpole safely extracted. But there’s a point in the game when you have two major lines of inquiry to pursue. If that’s where you are, you’ll be wondering should I start the Underdark or Githyanki Creche first in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Here’s Which of the Two Areas You Should Explore First in BG3

The first thing you should know is that in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can visit both areas. Your quest will take you to Moonrise Towers, which you can reach overland via the Mountain Pass/Shadow-Cursed Lands or the Underdark. The Githyanki Creche is in the Mountain Pass area, beneath a monastery, but entering there doesn’t lock you out of going to the Underdark. Similarly, just stepping foot into the Underdark doesn’t block the Creche off.

That said, I’d recommend you explore the Underdark area first. Then, either keep going or head to the Githyanki Creche. Why? Because the Creche area is tougher than the Underdark.

Baldur’s Gate 3 warns you when you step into the Mountain Pass (if your party isn’t up to it) that you’re about to get out of your depth. You’d have to be an idiot to ignore that kind of warning. I, being an idiot, ignored it and got my party’s backside thoroughly kicked.

Thanks to loading and reloading (or ‘save scumming’), I was able to make my way through with my party intact. Physically intact, that is. Emotionally, it’s quite a ride for Lae’zel fans, no matter how you play it.

There may be some pacifist route that I overlooked, but I couldn’t avoid coming to blows with her Gith clan. But, by visiting the Creche you find out more about Shadowheart’s artifact and why it’s more than just a Hellraiser puzzle box knock-off. Just be prepared to have a tough time.

Conversely, the Underdark is less of a struggle, and not just because of the enemies you face. It’s more open and easier to get into a position where you can rain arrows down on enemies, for example. I still felt like I was about to be yeeted into the abyss, but I managed to escape that fate. I did have one or two boat-based fatalities, though.

So, on the question of whether you should start the Underdark or Githyanki Creche first in Baldur’s Gate 3, I’d recommend you clear out the Underdark and then either head to the Creche or push on. Meanwhile, if you’re lost in the Underdark, this guide will tell you how to progress, while this one will tell you how to get to the Arcane Tower that’s down there.