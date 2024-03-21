Should You Choose Barret, Red XIII, or Aerith in the Loveless Theatrical Performance in FF7 Rebirth

Players don’t get the option to choose different outcomes in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, as it has a very fixed storyline. However, one of the few times players do get a choice happens during a minigame, and one option is objectively better than the others.

During the Loveless theatrical minigame, players will have the opportunity to choose between different options three separate times. These choices will slightly affect how the minigame plays out and will affect the difficulty level of each round. The last choice players have to make in the game is to choose who their “Beloved” is. While there is an obvious choice the game is leaning toward, it is not the best choice in terms of amusement and party shenanigans.

Who to Choose as the Beloved in Loveless Minigame

The obvious answer that makes the most sense story-wise would be Aerith or whoever plays Rosa in the Loveless play. Rosa could also be played by Tifa or Yuffie, depending on which girl Cloud has a higher relationship level with. Players pick the girl, showing Varvados, played by Barret, and Garm, played by Red XIII, the power of true love. Varvados throws a hissy fit, and the final level of the minigame starts.

However, that is a boring choice in terms of the cut scene, and it doesn’t help achieve the S rank for the minigame. Choosing either Barret or even Red XIII is the better route for those who want to escape the norm, have a little fun, and are tired of the shipping wars that have lasted for 27 years.

When choosing Red XIII, Cloud takes Red’s paw in his hand and almost kisses the back of it. Red XIII, as Garm, gives a very surprised reaction as Cloud makes his way toward him. During most of the play, the acting is very stiff and stilted, a quite funny flair to the minigame. This time, Red XIII’s surprised “Alphreid” seems a little bit more genuine. Red XIII is one of the youngest mentally in the group, so seeing him get a bit more attention is never a wrong choice.

Barret’s reaction to being chosen is by far the funniest, and you can see him breaking character. He starts looking around as if looking for some sort of clue as to why Cloud is walking toward him. Similar to Red XIII, when Barret speaks, it’s not in the stilted acting tone but a very genuine “Are you kiddin’ me right now?” The best part is that Barret decides to just go along with it for a moment.

Both Red XIII and Barret’s scenes are rewarding to watch for those who enjoy the party dynamics and especially enjoy Barret and Red XIII. But their cut scenes aren’t the only reason to choose them. Choosing one of the villains in Loveless will also increase the difficulty level to four stars. Loveless is arguably one of the easier minigames, so for those looking for the challenge, choosing Red XIII or Barret is your best bet.

