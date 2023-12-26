One of the crucial choices encountered early in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader is whether to support Felek or Theobald of House Orsellio during their conflict. If you can’t decide, here’s a guide discussing what you’ll receive for both options to help you choose.

Should You Choose Felek or Theobald in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader?

CRPGs are known for putting players in the hot seat to make a big decision, and based on that choice, different outcomes will ensue. Ordinarily, I’d recommend following the roleplaying headcanon of your character, but Felek and Theobald’s conflict can be a tough choice to measure if you’re unsure. That said, this particular choice doesn’t matter too much.

As you’ll learn while exploring Eurac V, one of the stations controlled by House Orsellio, Rogue Trader will provide context through lootable items around Felek’s aggressive stance and Theobald’s role in the matter. These items can help convince you to support one character versus the other and ultimately lead to a massive battle against multiple enemies.

Clues will point to Felek acting in bad faith during the entire conflict despite him reassuring you he’s in the right, and siding with him will cause you to fight Theobald and Felek in the end. This is the more difficult route since both leaders will have strong allies during the battle, and you won’t be able to leave the station until Felek and Theobald are dead.

Unfortunately, going with this ballsy choice doesn’t offer anything unique; all choices are roleplay-centric and provide the same rewards. Because of this, it’s preferable to side with Theobald because he’ll join you in your fight against Felek, and both characters will still die so that you can get their rare equipment and bring the Navigator Cassia with you.

Basically, it’s like killing two birds with one stone. The big battle will be much easier this way, and you’ll still reap all the rewards you would have received for completing the questline any other way.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is available now on PC and other platforms.