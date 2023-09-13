Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Release Date Trailer Reveals PS5 & Xbox Versions

Owlcat Games and Games Workshop have announced a Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader release date of December 7, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S (via IGN). Those who have been following the turn-based cRPG project will note that the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions had not been announced before now, so it’s nice to see the game coming to consoles simultaneously with the previously announced PC versions.

In addition to a release date for Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, today’s release date trailer also gives us more gameplay. It also introduces us to Marazhai, the newest and last companion that players can look forward to meeting when launch rolls around. Owlcat describes them as “one of the Drukhair, a xenos race famous for elevating pain to a whole new level and draining life and power from it.” You can watch the Rogue Trader release date below for a better look at what’s in store.

A turn-based cRPG should fit right in with the greater Warhammer 40K universe, which has continued to expand with a number of gaming spinoffs recently. The most attention-grabbing entry in the series might be Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. Although that title looks like it might lack the same tactical gameplay Rogue Trader is looking to offer, it will give players the chance to live out power fantasies as they rip enemies apart with a Chainsword. There’s also the destruction-derby-like multiplayer title, Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks, which is set to come to PC sometime in the future.

Rogue Trader, meanwhile, was announced in November of last year. Stay tuned for more information as we wait for its PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S release date to arrive. In the meantime, you can read more about it in the description from Owlcat below:

“Set in the Koronus Expanse, a little-charted and perilous region of space, this backwater sector is rife with opportunities for explorers and adventurers alike. As a Rogue Trader, you will traverse incredible distances in your giant voidship as you chart this cluster of planets.”