Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Extended Gameplay Trailer Focuses on Brutal Chainsword Combat

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have released a solid nine minutes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay that shows even more ways players will be able to rip through swarms of Tyranids. Revealed during today’s Focus Gameplay Showcase, this uncut look at the upcoming third-person action-adventure game takes the time to highlight some stunning visuals as war tears through Planet Avarax. Buildings can be seen crumbling into piles of rubble while tanks blast through walls, and somehow, Lieutenant Titus, Chairon, and Gadriel still manage to steal the show.

A few different firearms, including a powerful pistol and machine gun, can be seen throughout the footage. However, the weapon that gets the most screentime is easily the Chainsword. Players will have the freedom to swap between their guns and this ruthless melee tool in the heat of battle. That said, at the rate the Chainsword is able to cut through Tyranids, you might just be safe sticking with that weapon alone. You can see some of the creative ways you’ll be able to fight off swarms of enemies in the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 gameplay below.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 showed up for the Focus Gameplay Showcase and somehow made it out without giving players its long-anticipated release date. The footage does confirm that the project is still expected to arrive sometime this winter, but it appears we’ll have some more waiting to do before we find out exactly when its launch is. Stay tuned for more information on when we can expect Focus and Saber to release the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Until then, you can head to the Focus website to sign up for the game’s upcoming beta test.

