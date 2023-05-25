Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Looks Very Gears of War with Chainsword Combat

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have unloaded Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay that makes it look like Warhammer’s take on the Gears of War series. The video comes as part of the recent Skulls Showcase, which gave Warhammer fans a swarm of announcements and reveals. Speaking of swarms, the Tyranid hordes steal the show in today’s footage, but only because it’s so much fun to watch them get mowed down as they charge toward Chainsword-wielding soldiers. It’s this overwhelming feeling that makes Focus and Saber’s latest look so special, and you can see it all for yourself in the Space Marine 2 gameplay below.

Space Marine 2 looks very… bloody, so far. If you’re a Warhammer fan looking to go head first into the action, Focus and Saber have announced a Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition that is now available for preorder. It’s a package that bundles the game with an intimidating SteelBook case, along with a 64-page art book and the Macragge’s Chosen DLC. The centerpiece is an 8.25 x 6.7″ Lieutenant Titus statue – and it even comes with an interchangeable head. The downside is that it will cost you a staggering $249.99, which hurts especially considering we’re still waiting for a release date.

Space Marine 2 is only one of a sea of Warhammer 40,000 video game spinoffs to make its way to players. Focus also has plans to release a Doom-like retro shooter named Boltgun and a CRPG named Rogue Trader, with even more titles already released and other projects coming in the future. We also know that Warhammer expert Henry Cavill has signed on to star in and produce a potential TV series based on the expansive sci-fi universe. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, meanwhile, comes to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S later this year. Stay tuned for more details.