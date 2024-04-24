Should You Fight or Submit to the Emissary Root Statue in Remnant 2? (All Rewards and Outcomes)

As you traverse the depths of the Infected Abyss, you’ll eventually find yourself face-to-face with a statue embedded in infected roots. But should you submit to the Root Statue Emissary in Remnant 2 or resist? Here are all the rewards and outcomes.

Should You Take the Profane Soul Stone or the Near-Sighted Mutator in Remnant 2?

The Infected Abyss is no easy biome. You’ll have to work your way through the blight and shoot and chop your way through the Root Nexus to reach the bottom. And once you do, you’ll encounter The Emissary, a potential boss embedded in the malignant Roots.

Speak to the Root Statue Emissary, and you’ll have two options: submit to The Emissary (and, by extension, the Root) or kill it.

If you opt to submit to the Root Statue Emissary, nothing significant happens story-wise. The Emissary will simply tell you to kill, destroy, and “Ever quicken the end of all things”. It also informs you that it will be keeping tabs on your progress, but this has no effect on anything you do. The Emissary will then give you the Profane Soul Stone, an amulet which will increase Summons damage by 30% and their movement speed by 15. The trade-off is that your damage will be reduced by 10% for each active summon.

The Profane Soul Stone really only serves those who adore their summons and have a superb mastery of the dodge button. But because it only serves one archetype, it’s a much more niche pick.

For that reason, it’s better to refuse to submit to the Root Statue Emissary in Remnant 2 and instead fight. The Emissary can be a tough boss to fight thanks to the small arena and The Emissary perks. It’s very likely that The Emissary will have either Displacer or Minions or both.

But once you shatter that statue once and for all, you’ll get the Near-Sighted Mutator, which is exceptionally useful for all builds.

The Near-Sighted Mutator increase ranged damage of any weapon it is equipped to by 10% to enemies within seven meters. And, once you get it to level 10, it increases ranged critical chance, too. That makes this a very versatile mutator and one that’s worth the fight.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

