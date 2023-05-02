Should You Pull Nahida Before Her Banner Ends in Genshin Impact?

If you’ve played Genshin Impact, you can’t deny the quality and fun each new character can bring to your roster if you can nab them through the gacha mechanics. Among them, Nahida is particularly special, and her character banner in Genshin Impact is set to end in a day’s time at the time of writing.

Why It’s Worth Trying to Pull Nahida Before Her Banner Ends in Genshin Impact

Aside from being super cute and fun, Nahida is consistently ranked in the highest tier in Genshin Impact by all manner of players. Everyone across the board seems to agree that she is the definition of an S+ Tier character. She is used in Bloom team comps, Aggravate team comps, and Quicken team comps alike.

Her Dendro abilities are so versatile and far beyond any other character offering that she fits into many of the best team comps with ease and has some of the best staying power in Genshin Impact.

Aside from being one of the best Dendro characters, she also has an amazingly valuable exploration ability. Using her E and targeting gatherable items such as fruit and flowers allows her to highlight them all with a quick sweep and instantly gather them. This is a huge time saver when you need to gather a lot of materials for things like Ascension, which makes her even more unique and valuable as a character.

Several months have passed since Nahida last appeared on a banner in Genshin Impact, so if you miss out this time, you can expect to wait until much later in the year for another chance to pick up this top-tier character.

If you have the Wishes to spare or a bunch of Primogems you’re not sure who to spend on, you really can’t go wrong by adding Nahida to your roster.

If you’re still unsure, don’t forget that you can access the in-game Events page and navigate to the Test Run section. Nahida is a Trial character there, and you can see firsthand how awesome she is in battle when a team can take advantage of her to Bloom.

With the new character Baizhu coming out in the next character banner, I understand if you’re holding out for him. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that we don’t know how good he’ll be yet. Plus, as a healing/shielding character, he fills a different role to Nahida and would likely work well with her in a Hyper Bloom team comp.

That sums it up for my reasoning on why you should pick up Nahida before her banner ends in Genshin Impact if you have the resources to do so. She’s a great pick and will be an invaluable addition to your roster!