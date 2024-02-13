In the opening hours, you must decide whether to resurrect or ascend Antea – one of the protagonists – at the end of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. This choice is crucial because it will determine which ending you’ll receive, so the question is: Which one should you go for?

Should You Resurrect or Ascend Antea in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden?

To be frank, this is up to preference. By choosing to resurrect Antea in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, you must conduct Blame Rituals on the haunted locals of New Eden throughout the game.

Doing so kills them in the process since you’re essentially ripping out their souls to sustain Red’s lover. By doing all the main/optional Haunting Cases and killing a living settler in most cases, the resurrect option for Antea will become available at the end.

As a warning, making an oath to resurrect Antea doesn’t offer the same freedom of choice as helping her ascend, and failing to kill as many people as possible will ultimately trigger a bad ending for breaking that oath in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

This is why I’d argue for your first playthrough, at least, you should help Antea ascend rather than resurrect so that you can approach the game with more variety. You won’t have to complete every optional Haunting Case if you don’t want to and can freely choose how to conclude those investigations, from banishing to ascending vengeful ghosts rather than killing all the time.

If you feel the urge to go against this oath to ascend Antea later on, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will actually let you re-choose your oath, so this is the final time you’ll be able to go with resurrect if you didn’t before. Beyond this point, everything you do will matter more since you’re going into the next half of the game before the ending.

How Many Endings Are in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

In total, there are four different endings in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Two of them follow the conclusion to successfully finishing your oath, whether to resurrect or ascend Antea. The other two are bad endings, one triggering for partially fulfilling your oath, and the other only happens by breaking your oath and doing the opposite of whatever you promised to Antea.

Arguably, the best ending is doing the Ascend oath, but it’s entirely up to you at the end of the day which one you want to go for. Just be cautious about your choices if you desire a particular ending for Red and Antea.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.