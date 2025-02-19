Should You Side With Semine or Hashek in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? (Necessary Evil Quest Guide Best Outcome)

Necessary Evil is a main story quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it also features one of the toughest moral decisions you’ll need to make in the game. If you’re wondering whether you should side with Semine or Hashek in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 during Necessary Evil, here’s what you need to know.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Necessary Evil Quest Walkthrough

After completing the main quest Back in the Saddle, you’ll be able to start Necessary Evil in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This quest has von Bergow task Hans and Henry with getting news from Nebakov Fortress, and he’ll then ask them to interrogate a prisoner.

The outcome of the interrogation is important, as it will determine whether von Bergow goes after Semine or Nebakov Fortress. This walkthrough will assume that you choose Semine, as that’s where the really tough decisions are.

Prisoner Interrogation Answers

While interrogating the prisoner, you’ll need to pass a few Speech checks. You can choose to either threaten him with enough Speech, or just use the torture instruments to get the information out of him.

For the Speech checks, here are the requirements you need to meet for each option:

“We’ll put in a good word for you.” (20 Impression)

“Istvan and I are old acquaintances.” (20 Impression)

“Otherwise, it’ll end badly for you.” (17 Intimidation)

After the interrogation, you’ll learn about the bandit leader’s identity, as well as Semine’s involvement in the matter. When you speak with von Bergow, you can either let him know that Young Semine is in league with the bandits, which will lead to the attack on the town, or tell him that nobody helped the bandits here, which will lead to the attack on Nebakov.

Should You Attack Semine or Nebakov?

If you choose to attack Semine, you’ll have to ride with the party to Semine and make more difficult decisions involving Hashek. If you choose to attack Nebakov, von Bergow will deal with the bandits there, and this will end the Necessary Evil quest on the spot.

The latter option could be preferable if you want to completely avoid the bloodshed at Semine. That being said, from a moral standpoint, it’s also not ideal to let Semine go without any consequences, considering that his actions have also led to the deaths of many innocents. Personally, I chose to attack Semine as it seemed like the right thing to do, despite having gotten to know the folks there during the first section of the game.

Do note that if you choose to attack Semine, you need to ride there with the party. If you get left behind, the entire town will be slaughtered. Riding there with them will at least give you a chance to help Semine.

Should You Side With Semine or Hashek?

Before the party rides out, you can speak with Hashek, and it becomes obvious that he’s out to get revenge on Semine and choose the bloodiest path possible.

When you get there, you’ll need to decide whether you’re going to side with Semine or Hashek. To side with Hashek, pick the dialogue option that says “Hashek is right.”

To side with Semine, pick the dialogue option that says “Olda deserves a trial.”

For this choice, I’d recommend siding with Semine. While Semine was wrong in helping the bandits, it’s clear that Hashek just wants to burn everything to the ground, which will result in even more innocent lives lost. Up to this point, I’d been playing Henry as a morally good character, so it made sense that he would want to stop Hashek.

After fighting off Hashek, speak with the Semines and tell them to burn their estate and flee. This will progress the quest, and lead you to your next objective of telling von Bergow what happened.

Do note that if you side with Hashek, everyone in town will be killed. You can also find Olda in the tower and decide whether to let him live or turn him over to Hashek.

Should You Tell von Bergow or Let Hans Talk?

The final step of the quest has Henry and Hans reporting back to von Bergow. During this conversation, you have the option of either keeping silent and letting Hans do all the talking, or have Henry speak up and reveal what happened at Semine.

I’d recommend staying silent and letting Hans speak. This will allow both men to stay in von Bergow’s good books as Hans does a much better job of being the diplomat, and this will lead to von Bergow planning his next move at Nebakov.

And that’s everything you need to know about choosing between Semine and Hashek in the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options, and where to find Goatskin.

