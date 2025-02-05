Shrimp Game Tycoon Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 5, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The organizers of Squid Game believe they are powerful with their masks and weapons, but they have no idea what awaits them. This time, the players will come prepared, equipped with guns manufactured in your own factory, and they will be able to fight back in Shrimp Game Tycoon.

Every player can buy a weapon from your esteemed place of business, but you’ll need to step up your production if you want to meet the demand. With Shrimp Game Tycoon codes, you’ll receive just enough money to kickstart your venture, build tons of weapons quickly, and sell them to keep the cash flowing. If you’re in the mood for a classic Roblox Squid Game experience, check out our Octopus Game Codes guide and up the ante with free rewards.

All Shrimp Game Tycoon Codes List

Working Shrimp Game Tycoon Codes

joined —Redeem for 150 Cash (New)

—Redeem for 150 Cash thirdfloor—Redeem for 200 Cash (New)

Expired Shrimp Game Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired Shrimp Game Tycoon codes.

Related: Squid Game TD Codes

How to Redeem Shrimp Game Tycoon Codes

Refer to the steps below to learn how to redeem Shrimp Game Tycoon codes with ease:

Image by The Escapist

Join the Salahdin Roblox group. Launch Shrimp Game Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side. Type in your code into the textbox (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Shrimp Game Tycoon Codes

The Salahdin Roblox group is the best place to learn about new updates, giveaways, events, and other info relating to Shrimp Game Tycoon. You’ll also find all the latest codes among the messages, but it’s going to take a while before you reach them. If you take a look at our active codes list, you’ll find all the latest codes neatly collated in one place! Bookmark this article to ensure you never miss out on any new codes.

Why Are My Shrimp Game Tycoon Codes Not Working?

Redeeming Shrimp Game Tycoon codes is simple enough, which doesn’t mean you won’t make any mistakes along the way. Firstly, make sure that your code is active and free of any typos, or else you won’t be able to redeem it. Second, there’s always a possibility you’ve already redeemed a specific code, in which case you can’t repeat the process. Finally, you can skip all these steps by copying a code from our active list and pasting it directly into the game.

What Is Shrimp Game Tycoon?

Shrimp Game Tycoon is a Roblox tycoon game inspired by the world-famous Squid Game TV series. The game revolves around building up your own gun factory and selling guns to Squid Game competitors, guards, and the Front Men. You can upgrade your business by hiring new workers, managers, and researchers, as well as building expansions where you can place more money-making assets. Your main mission is to earn enough money and prove Squid Game wrong, supplying them with all the weapons, masks, and dalgonas they’ll ever need.

Are you craving more Squid Game? Visit our Squid Game Tower Codes and Squiddy Game Codes guides to enjoy similar games with additional freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy