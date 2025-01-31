Squid Game Tower Codes (January 2025) [NEW]

Updated: January 31, 2025 Added a new code!

Imagine if the makers of the game in Squid Game constructed an obstacle course in the middle of the first game. Sounds chaotic, unpredictable, and slightly dumb? Well, it is, but it’s also extremely fun, especially if you redeem Squid Game Tower codes to swag out your overused tracksuit.

These codes will unlock unique cosmetics for your player, such as invisible pants and special tracksuits. Pretty cool, right? Well, make sure to grab these freebies before the codes become inactive! If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of The Squid Game Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Squid Game Tower codes list

Active Squid Game Tower codes

/korblox : Use for a Legless Avatar

: Use for a Legless Avatar /headless: Use for a Headless Avatar

Expired Squid Game Tower codes

There are currently no expired Squid Game Tower codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Squid Game Tower

Redeeming codes in Squid Game Tower is simple. Just follow our guide:

Launch Squid Game Tower on Roblox. Click the chat button in the top-left corner of your screen. Enter a code into the chat box. Press Enter on your keyboard to receive your rewards.

How to Get More Squid Game Tower Codes

If you want the easiest and safest way to find the newest Squid Game Tower codes, simply bookmark this article and check back every now and again for the latest active codes. However, if you want to do your own research, you can also join the Dustyboo Studios Roblox group.

Why Are My Squid Game Tower Codes Not Working?

If you are manually entering Squid Game Tower codes, you are bound to make a typo every now and again. To completely avoid this, we suggest copying and pasting the codes directly from the article and into the game. If your codes are still not working, they are most likely expired.

What Is Squid Game Tower?

Squid Game Tower is a Roblox title that mixes the aesthetic of Squid Game with the gameplay of a classic obstacle course but with a twist. You’ll need to simultaneously complete obstacles while playing red light, green light against the giant doll. Be the first to finish and lead the charge against the dreaded makers of the game.

