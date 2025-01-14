Squid Game TD Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 14, 2025 Looked for new codes!

If you’d love to take part in the Squid Game universe but refuse to partake in any of the games because you’re scared, then this is the game for you. Join the Masked Men in Squid Game TD, and show those contestants that they can never escape.

To summon the most powerful Squid units and upgrade their Ranks, you need to grind and collect plenty of resources. Luckily, Squid Game TD codes will give you free Cash and Cyber Gems to create the perfect defenses against the waves of contestants. If you’re a big fan of the Korean dystopian TV series, check out our article on Squid Game Season 2 codes and grab all the freebies before they’re gone!

All Squid Game TD Codes List

Squid Game TD Codes (Active)

SQUIDS : Use for x100 Cash

: Use for x100 Cash CYBER: Use for x5 Cyber Gems

Squid Game TD Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Squid Game TD codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Squid Game TD

Take these steps to redeem your Squid Game TD codes:

Launch Squid Game TD in Roblox. Click on the ABX button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Use the Enter Code Here field to input an active code. Press Enter on your keyboard to grab your freebies.

How to Find More Squid Game TD Codes

Our article is the best place to find all Squid Game TD codes in a single list that we make sure always to keep updated. Bookmark the page (CTRL+D) and come back whenever you need more free goodies to boost your gameplay. If you insist on digging for codes on your own, you can join the Squid TD Discord server and the Squidzilla Roblox group.

Why Are My Squid Game TD Codes Not Working?

Squid Game TD codes won’t work unless you enter them 100% correctly. To avoid any typos, you should copy the codes from this article and paste them straight into the textbox. If you’re still not getting your free goodies, then the code you’re trying to use has probably been erased from the game. Let us know so that we can update the article as soon as possible.

What Is Squid Game TD?

Squid Game TD is a Roblox tower defense experience based on the hugely popular Korean TV series. Instead of striving to survive any of the games, your job is to join the Masked Men and create the perfect defenses to fight off the contestants who are trying to escape. Use Cash to summon Cases, open them up, and roll for Squid units of different rarity. Use Cyber Gems to increase the Ranks of your Squids so that they can pose a greater danger to your enemies.

