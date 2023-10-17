Silent Hill: Ascension Trailer Teases an Interactive Experience No One Seems to Understand

Konami, Genvid Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and dj2 Entertainment have released a trailer for Silent Hill: Ascension, an interactive, mobile storytelling experience that is now set to premiere on iOS, Android, and on its website this Halloween.

The eerie footage shown in today’s trailer might leave viewers with more questions than answers. Judging by a short story summary, it appears the experience will follow two families as they are faced with otherworldly horrors from corners of the Silent Hill universe we have yet to see. Silent Hill: Ascension isn’t quite a movie or a game, with players tasked with guiding the events by making decisions together.

what the hell is this tho, i still dont understand. is it just something we watch? do we play anything? is it only available on cell phones? WHAT IS GOING ON!? — xero 🎮 game called Life 🌞 (@solutionxero) October 17, 2023

“The Hernandez family plummets into chaos as another death shakes their decimated rust-belt town in Pennsylvania,” a description for Silent Hill: Ascension says. “In a dying fishing village in Norway, the uneasy peace of the Johansen family is upended when their matriarch, Ingrid, dies under suspicious circumstances. Survival depends on them overcoming their darkest impulses and the machinations of a cult, as they discover the horror that connects them. Every day, your choices and the actions of millions will shape the story and determine its final outcome. Redemption, suffering, or damnation? YOU decide.”

When the project was announced, Konami producer Motoi Okamoto attempted to clarify what exactly Silent Hill: Ascension is. The producer describes it as a massively interactive live event (MILE). In other words, it allows players to influence the world and its characters “as a community.” Okamoto added that players will be able to work together to alter the direction of Silent Hill canon as a whole.

In a video posted earlier this month, Genvid CEO and executive producer Jacob Novak said that, starting this October 31, players can expect new Silent Hill: Ascension scenes to drop daily at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Every day will bring new narrative beats to unfold, with the story planned to wrap up after six months. If you miss out on watching each episode live, you’ll be able to watch reruns on its website. The goal is, when six months comes to an end, players will have created their very own season of a horror television series set in the Silent Hill universe.

Stay tuned for more information on Silent Hill: Ascension.