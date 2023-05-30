Silent Hill: Ascension Trailer Reveals First Look at Its Communal Horror

Back at the Silent Hill Transmission showcase in October 2022, Konami and Genvid Entertainment revealed Silent Hill: Ascension, a “new interactive streaming series where fans will shape” the Silent Hill canon when they decide how the story will progress. Today, Genvid released the first full, official trailer for Silent Hill: Ascension, which teases “guilt” and being unable to escape from somewhere, and the pain is so thick that it can even pass on to your children. That all sounds really ambiguous and really Silent Hill, so I guess things are on track so far.

This series will feature new locations and new monsters for the Silent Hill franchise, and players watching it live will basically vote to decide what happens in the story, thus impacting the canon. Frankly, most people probably aren’t going to fully understand what Ascension is until they actually see it in action, but Genvid has been doing this type of thing for a while, such as with The Walking Dead. Regardless, here are the vaguely nebulous things Genvid is promising for the series:

An extensive ensemble of new, intricately developed characters, monsters, and locations in the SILENT HILL universe

universe A fresh, unnerving narrative using Genvid’s real time interactive system that enables millions of people to help characters survive and change those characters’ fates

High-fidelity visuals streaming across devices

As the official trailer notes, Silent Hill: Ascension will go live sometime in 2023. Let us know what you think of it so far.