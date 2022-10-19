At the Silent Hill Transmission showcase, Konami and developers Genvid, Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and dj2 Entertainment shared the announcement teaser trailer for Silent Hill: Ascension, which goes “live” in 2023. Genvid CEO Jacob Navok described the project as “a new kind of Silent Hill, an experience that you haven’t seen up until now.” Impressively, they already nabbed the Ascension.com URL. But what is Ascension, exactly? Well, it’s a “live, real-time interactive series where millions of fans will watch together as the chilling story unfolds.” Viewers watching will decide how the story unfolds, and there will be no redos: What happens happens. Apparently, this is something Genvid has done before with The Walking Dead.

The Silent Hill: Ascension teaser trailer contains fictional text messages from people with names like “Hypeeeebeasst,” and someone is told to “RUN!” Players are then told to face their trauma together. And that’s about all there is to see. Use your imagination.

Silent Hill: Ascension will deliver its real-time communal horror in 2023, with more details to come in the future. For further announcements at the Silent Hill Transmission today, check out the reveal of the Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team, brand new game Silent Hill f from NeoBards Entertainment, the Annapurna Interactive / No Code game Silent Hill: Townfall, and the new movie Return to Silent Hill. Suffice to say, this showcase exceeded most people’s expectations.