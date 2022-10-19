The Silent Hill Transmission stream was just uploaded to YouTube. As in, Konami (accidentally?) uploaded the whole video instead of streaming it. Regardless of how it wanted the latest Silent Hill news presented, we now know all the details of the franchise’s future. At the end of the video, Konami revealed a brand new game in the series, Silent Hill f. Ryukishi07 is in charge of story, kera is doing creature and character design, and Motoi Okamoto is producer.

Take a look for yourself below, with the Silent Hill f announcement trailer from Konami cued up at 43:28:

The clip opens with amazing, not actual gameplay footage. A young girl strolls into the town of Silent Hill with a lead pipe, a classic series weapon. Yarn appears to seep out from a doll, ensnaring our supposed heroine. Cut to an otherworldly area with fog, and we see the yarn blossom into flowers. These flowers appear on the girl’s body, and then her face falls off. Interestingly, the game takes place in Japan, seemingly meaning Silent Hill is not just in one location.

There isn’t a lot of information on the new game besides the Silent Hill f name and the name of the developer, NeoBards Entertainment. You might know the devs as working with Capcom previously on titles like Resident Evil:Re:Verse, Resident Evil: Resistance, Resident Evil Origins Collection, Onimusha: Warlords, and Devil May Cry HD Collection. Here’s hoping it knocks the next SH game out of the park.

For further announcements at the Silent Hill Transmission today, check out the reveal of the Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team, the Annapurna Interactive / No Code game Silent Hill: Townfall, the odd Genvid project Silent Hill: Ascension, and the movie Return to Silent Hill.