There were big game announcements during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission stream. Silent Hill 2 is being remade by Bloober Team. A new title, Silent Hill f, is being developed by NeoBards Entertainment. Another new title, Silent Hill: Townfall, is being developed by Annapurna Interactive and No Code. Silent Hill: Ascension is a thing, whatever that is. But what about the film industry? Well, director Christophe Gans, who helmed the original Silent Hill movie, revealed the Return to Silent Hill movie teaser trailer. It marks his return to the franchise after 15 years.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

The original Silent Hill movie was semi-based on the first game, so Return to Silent Hill will be based on the second. Storyboards and concept art reveal a deep appreciation of the source material, as it looks like many of the shots will be almost identical to the cutscenes in Silent Hill 2. Gans also has a respect for the games, which is obvious to anyone who saw Silent Hill in theaters. I’m sure he will do well here, too.

No release date was given for Return to Silent Hill. It looks like the movie will be its own thing while paying tribute to the greatness that is Silent Hill 2. I saw Silent Hill in the theaters back in the day, and I loved how much it felt like the games. Gans really nailed the fog and isolation that permeates throughout the series. I’m almost positive this will be better than Silent Hill: Revelation, which is an awful movie.