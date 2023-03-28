A recent episode of the XboxEra Podcast has made the lofty claim that Sega is working on a remaster of the cult classic RPG Skies of Arcadia (via David Vincent). Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker outright claims to have seen screenshots of the project and that the only way the project doesn’t happen is if Sega chooses not to release it for some reason. Provided that this is accurate, this is news that will make a lot of people happy.

Skies of Arcadia originally released for Dreamcast in 2000, where it was critically acclaimed but limited in its potential audience by virtue of being a Dreamcast game. It received an upgraded GameCube port in 2003 in North America, Skies of Arcadia Legends, which also received positive reviews. But the game has been completely AWOL for the two decades since, meaning entire generations of RPG enthusiasts have been unable to play it legally. It’s more than time for a Skies of Arcadia remaster.

Many of the people who have actually played Skies of Arcadia hail it as one of the all-time great RPGs, and it comes from the late Rieko Kodama, a major creative force at Sega who only passed away last May. She was also an important driving force of the Phantasy Star series. It would be nice, albeit belated, if Sega could honor Kodama by bringing Skies of Arcadia back for a remaster on modern platforms.

There is no word about potential release window or targeted platforms.