Skull Island: Rise of Kong Trailer Reveals an Action-Adventure Quest for Revenge

Developer IguanaBee and Publisher GameMill Entertainment have revealed Skull Island: Rise of Kong, a third-person action-adventure game launching for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S this fall. You play as King Kong, who embarks on a quest through the titular island to avenge the death of his parents. It’s a journey that aims to tell the story of the giant ape’s evolution, with the tale beginning as players learn their way around as an orphaned King Kong. Skull Island is notorious for its fascinatingly deadly wildlife, something the developers are hoping to capture in this video game adaptation. You can take a look at an intro cinematic, some gameplay, and the game’s cartoon-like art style in the Skull Island: Rise of Kong trailer below.

GameMill and IguanaBee say that players can expect to take full advantage of King Kong’s potential when Skull Island: Rise of Kong launches later this year. You’ll be able to tap into his skills by gaining new abilities through special events and boss fights. However, in order to understand what it takes to rule Skull Island, you’ll need to survive the jungles, swamps, and caves scattered throughout it, with collectibles, new areas, and mysteries available to be uncovered if you look hard enough.

The base Skull Island: Rise of Kong experience will sell for $39.99. A digital deluxe edition, dubbed the “Colossal Edition,” will also be available to purchase, adding in eight film grains that allow access to a red-tinted rage mode as well as some move-inspired visuals, a pack of eight different Kong color variants, a behind-the-scenes pack, and a boss rush mode for $49.99.

GameMill is responsible for creating a number of licensed video games over the last decade, including Goosebumps: The Game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, and more. IguanaBee has worked with GameMill before on games like G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout and Little League World Series Baseball 2022. Skull Island: Rise of Kong will be the latest in GameMill and IguanaBee’s catalog when it launches later this year, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.