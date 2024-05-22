Slouse’s MM2 Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 22, 2024
We added new codes!
Whether you’re playing as a murderer or a sheriff, Slouse’s MM2 codes make the game more fun. They’re the best way of obtaining new weapons, cosmetic skins, and cash. Redeem them before they expire so you can solve the murder mystery in style.
All Slouse’s MM2 Codes List
Slouse’s MM2 Codes (Working)
- LIKES500: Use for Purple Swirly Blade
- LIKES1000: Use for Toxic Icebreaker
- EASTER24: Use for Carrot
- 100MVISITS: Use for 100M Corrupt
- 10KBALL: Use for Basketball
- 2024: Use for New Year Knife
- 20KBRILLIANT: Use for Brilliant Knife
- BACK2SCHOOL: Use for Pencil Sword and Pencil Launcher Gun
- BATZ: Use for Bat’s Blade and Bat’s Revolver
- BRAWL: Use for Icebrawler Sword
- TRELLSREDTHING: Use for Red Corrupt Knife
- TUGA: Use for Scythe (Rainbow)
- VALENTINES: Use for Valentine’s Sword
- VISITS1MIL: Use for Heat Knife (Rainbow)
- CHANGE: Use for Darksword
- CHROMASEER: Use for Seer (Rainbow)
- BAT30THOUSAND: Use for Purple Bat
- BATTLEAXE: Use for Battle Axe
- CRYSTAL7000: Use for Crystal Heat Sword
- FIDGETSPINNER: Use for Fidget Spinner
- FIREFIRE: Use for Firey Knife
- GOLDMINE: Use for Money
- CUTTINGLOGZ: Use for Logcutter Sword
- DARK: Use for Darkshot Gun
- EMANSBARBIETHING: Use for Pink Corrupt Knife
- FALLWAVES10000: Use for Fall Waves Sword
- FESTIVESZN: Use for Festivity Knife
- GOLDSAW2500: Use for Gold Saw Chainsword
- HALLOW: Use for Hallowscythe
- ICEBREAKER: Use Icebreaker Axe
- ICEFLAKEYYY: Use for Iceflake Sword
- LUCKY: Use for Lucky Striker Sword
- M4G1C: Use for Magical Greatsword
- MILESTONE10M: Use for Galaxy Slasher Sword
- ICEYPINKY123: Use for Pink Ice Dragon Sword
- INFLATABLE: Use for Inflatable Sword
- LASER: Use for Laser
- LIKES2000: Use for Toxic Icecrusher Hammer
- MONEYMONEYZ: Use for Money
- ORANGECANDLE25K: Use for Orange Candleflame Sword
- P1ZZ4: Use for Pizza Sword
- PENNY: Use for Vampire’s Edge (Rainbow)
- FOOTY: Use for Soccer Ball
- FREECOINS: Use for Money
- GOAL3000: Use for Pink Waves Knife, Pink Ocean Gun
- PHANTOM37500: Use for Toxic Phantom Sword
- PINKWRATH: Use for Pink Wrath knife
- PLUNGER: Use for Triple Plunger Gun
- PRESENTFOR75: Use for Present
- REMILIA35THOUSAND: Use for Remilia Sword
- LIKEGOAL5000: Use for Sparkle Knife
- LIKEGOALS15K: Use for Money
- SILVERTROPHY25K: Use for Silver Trophy
- ST34MPUNK: Use Steampunk Glove
- SWARLS: Use Full Moon sword
- SWIRLY: Use for Swirly Axe
How to Redeem Codes in Slouse’s MM2
To redeem Slouse’s MM2 codes, follow the steps below:
- Launch Slouse’s MM2 on Roblox.
- Click the Inventory button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter a working code into the text box.
- Press Redeem to get your rewards.
If you want to get more codes in similar experiences, check out our Murder Mystery 2 Codes and Murder Mystery V Codes articles, too.
