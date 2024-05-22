Slouse's MM2 promo art
Slouse’s MM2 Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 22, 2024 08:14 am

Updated: May 22, 2024

We added new codes!

Whether you’re playing as a murderer or a sheriff, Slouse’s MM2 codes make the game more fun. They’re the best way of obtaining new weapons, cosmetic skins, and cash. Redeem them before they expire so you can solve the murder mystery in style. 

All Slouse’s MM2 Codes List

Slouse’s MM2 Codes (Working)

  • LIKES500: Use for Purple Swirly Blade
  • LIKES1000: Use for Toxic Icebreaker
  • EASTER24: Use for Carrot
  • 100MVISITS: Use for 100M Corrupt
  • 10KBALL: Use for Basketball
  • 2024: Use for New Year Knife
  • 20KBRILLIANT: Use for Brilliant Knife
  • BACK2SCHOOL: Use for Pencil Sword and Pencil Launcher Gun
  • BATZ: Use for Bat’s Blade and Bat’s Revolver
  • BRAWL: Use for Icebrawler Sword
  • TRELLSREDTHING: Use for Red Corrupt Knife
  • TUGA: Use for Scythe (Rainbow)
  • VALENTINES: Use for Valentine’s Sword
  • VISITS1MIL: Use for Heat Knife (Rainbow)
  • CHANGE: Use for Darksword
  • CHROMASEER: Use for Seer (Rainbow)
  • BAT30THOUSAND: Use for Purple Bat
  • BATTLEAXE: Use for Battle Axe
  • CRYSTAL7000: Use for Crystal Heat Sword
  • FIDGETSPINNER: Use for Fidget Spinner
  • FIREFIRE: Use for Firey Knife
  • GOLDMINE: Use for Money
  • CUTTINGLOGZ: Use for Logcutter Sword
  • DARK: Use for Darkshot Gun
  • EMANSBARBIETHING: Use for Pink Corrupt Knife
  • FALLWAVES10000: Use for Fall Waves Sword
  • FESTIVESZN: Use for Festivity Knife
  • GOLDSAW2500: Use for Gold Saw Chainsword
  • HALLOW: Use for Hallowscythe
  • ICEBREAKER: Use Icebreaker Axe
  • ICEFLAKEYYY: Use for Iceflake Sword
  • LUCKY: Use for Lucky Striker Sword
  • M4G1C: Use for Magical Greatsword
  • MILESTONE10M: Use for Galaxy Slasher Sword
  • ICEYPINKY123: Use for Pink Ice Dragon Sword
  • INFLATABLE: Use for Inflatable Sword
  • LASER: Use for Laser
  • LIKES2000: Use for Toxic Icecrusher Hammer
  • MONEYMONEYZ: Use for Money
  • ORANGECANDLE25K: Use for Orange Candleflame Sword
  • P1ZZ4: Use for Pizza Sword
  • PENNY: Use for Vampire’s Edge (Rainbow)
  • FOOTY: Use for Soccer Ball
  • FREECOINS: Use for Money
  • GOAL3000: Use for Pink Waves Knife, Pink Ocean Gun
  • PHANTOM37500: Use for Toxic Phantom Sword
  • PINKWRATH: Use for Pink Wrath knife
  • PLUNGER: Use for Triple Plunger Gun
  • PRESENTFOR75: Use for Present
  • REMILIA35THOUSAND: Use for Remilia Sword
  • LIKEGOAL5000: Use for Sparkle Knife
  • LIKEGOALS15K: Use for Money
  • SILVERTROPHY25K: Use for Silver Trophy
  • ST34MPUNK: Use Steampunk Glove
  • SWARLS: Use Full Moon sword
  • SWIRLY: Use for Swirly Axe

Slouse’s MM2 Codes (Expired)

  • BLOXTHROPY 
  • WS10
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Slouse’s MM2

To redeem Slouse’s MM2 codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Slouse's MM2 codes
  1. Launch Slouse’s MM2 on Roblox.
  2. Click the Inventory button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter a working code into the text box.
  4. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

If you want to get more codes in similar experiences, check out our Murder Mystery 2 Codes and Murder Mystery V Codes articles, too.

Read Article XDefiant Codes (May 2024)
XDefiant Gameplay Screenshot
XDefiant Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 22, 2024
Read Article Cookie Run Witch’s Castle Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Cookie Run Witch's Castle.
Cookie Run Witch’s Castle Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 22, 2024
Read Article Roblox Dungeon Quest Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Dungeon Quest Promo Image
Roblox Dungeon Quest Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 22, 2024
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.