Slouse’s MM2 Codes (May 2024)

Whether you’re playing as a murderer or a sheriff, Slouse’s MM2 codes make the game more fun. They’re the best way of obtaining new weapons, cosmetic skins, and cash. Redeem them before they expire so you can solve the murder mystery in style.

All Slouse’s MM2 Codes List

Slouse’s MM2 Codes (Working)

LIKES500: Use for Purple Swirly Blade

Use for Purple Swirly Blade LIKES1000: Use for Toxic Icebreaker

Use for Toxic Icebreaker EASTER24: Use for Carrot

Use for Carrot 100MVISITS: Use for 100M Corrupt

Use for 100M Corrupt 10KBALL: Use for Basketball

Use for Basketball 2024: Use for New Year Knife

Use for New Year Knife 20KBRILLIANT: Use for Brilliant Knife

Use for Brilliant Knife BACK2SCHOOL: Use for Pencil Sword and Pencil Launcher Gun

Use for Pencil Sword and Pencil Launcher Gun BATZ: Use for Bat’s Blade and Bat’s Revolver

Use for Bat’s Blade and Bat’s Revolver BRAWL: Use for Icebrawler Sword

Use for Icebrawler Sword TRELLSREDTHING: Use for Red Corrupt Knife

Use for Red Corrupt Knife TUGA: Use for Scythe (Rainbow)

Use for Scythe (Rainbow) VALENTINES: Use for Valentine’s Sword

Use for Valentine’s Sword VISITS1MIL: Use for Heat Knife (Rainbow)

Use for Heat Knife (Rainbow) CHANGE: Use for Darksword

Use for Darksword CHROMASEER: Use for Seer (Rainbow)

Use for Seer (Rainbow) BAT30THOUSAND: Use for Purple Bat

Use for Purple Bat BATTLEAXE: Use for Battle Axe

Use for Battle Axe CRYSTAL7000: Use for Crystal Heat Sword

Use for Crystal Heat Sword FIDGETSPINNER: Use for Fidget Spinner

Use for Fidget Spinner FIREFIRE: Use for Firey Knife

Use for Firey Knife GOLDMINE: Use for Money

Use for Money CUTTINGLOGZ: Use for Logcutter Sword

Use for Logcutter Sword DARK: Use for Darkshot Gun

Use for Darkshot Gun EMANSBARBIETHING: Use for Pink Corrupt Knife

Use for Pink Corrupt Knife FALLWAVES10000: Use for Fall Waves Sword

Use for Fall Waves Sword FESTIVESZN: Use for Festivity Knife

Use for Festivity Knife GOLDSAW2500: Use for Gold Saw Chainsword

Use for Gold Saw Chainsword HALLOW: Use for Hallowscythe

Use for Hallowscythe ICEBREAKER: Use Icebreaker Axe

Use Icebreaker Axe ICEFLAKEYYY: Use for Iceflake Sword

Use for Iceflake Sword LUCKY: Use for Lucky Striker Sword

Use for Lucky Striker Sword M4G1C: Use for Magical Greatsword

Use for Magical Greatsword MILESTONE10M: Use for Galaxy Slasher Sword

Use for Galaxy Slasher Sword ICEYPINKY123: Use for Pink Ice Dragon Sword

Use for Pink Ice Dragon Sword INFLATABLE: Use for Inflatable Sword

Use for Inflatable Sword LASER: Use for Laser

Use for Laser LIKES2000: Use for Toxic Icecrusher Hammer

Use for Toxic Icecrusher Hammer MONEYMONEYZ: Use for Money

Use for Money ORANGECANDLE25K: Use for Orange Candleflame Sword

Use for Orange Candleflame Sword P1ZZ4: Use for Pizza Sword

Use for Pizza Sword PENNY: Use for Vampire’s Edge (Rainbow)

Use for Vampire’s Edge (Rainbow) FOOTY: Use for Soccer Ball

Use for Soccer Ball FREECOINS: Use for Money

Use for Money GOAL3000: Use for Pink Waves Knife, Pink Ocean Gun

Use for Pink Waves Knife, Pink Ocean Gun PHANTOM37500: Use for Toxic Phantom Sword

Use for Toxic Phantom Sword PINKWRATH: Use for Pink Wrath knife

Use for Pink Wrath knife PLUNGER: Use for Triple Plunger Gun

Use for Triple Plunger Gun PRESENTFOR75: Use for Present

Use for Present REMILIA35THOUSAND: Use for Remilia Sword

Use for Remilia Sword LIKEGOAL5000: Use for Sparkle Knife

Use for Sparkle Knife LIKEGOALS15K: Use for Money

Use for Money SILVERTROPHY25K: Use for Silver Trophy

Use for Silver Trophy ST34MPUNK: Use Steampunk Glove

Use Steampunk Glove SWARLS: Use Full Moon sword

Use Full Moon sword SWIRLY: Use for Swirly Axe

Slouse’s MM2 Codes (Expired) show more BLOXTHROPY

WS10

RELEASE show less

How to Redeem Codes in Slouse’s MM2

To redeem Slouse’s MM2 codes, follow the steps below:

Launch Slouse’s MM2 on Roblox. Click the Inventory button on the left side of the screen. Enter a working code into the text box. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

