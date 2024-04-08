Category:
Smashy Hands Codes (April 2024)

Smashy Hands comes with an interesting twist to the classic hide-and-seek game—if you become a seeker, you chase and punch people to obliterate them from existence. To prepare better for all the violence, you can use Smashy Hands codes and get free cash and skins!

Recommended Videos

All Smashy Hands Codes List

Active Smashy Hands Codes

  • 1klikes: Use for 1.5k Cash and 1klikes Skin.

Expired Smashy Hands Codes

  • There are no expired Smashy Hands codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Smashy Hands

To redeem codes in Smashy Hands, use our guide below:

  1. Open Smashy Hands in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Click Submit and claim the rewards.

Discover more codes in Zyleak’s MM2 Codes and Death Ball Codes articles on The Escapist. 

