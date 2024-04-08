Smashy Hands Codes (April 2024)

Smashy Hands comes with an interesting twist to the classic hide-and-seek game—if you become a seeker, you chase and punch people to obliterate them from existence. To prepare better for all the violence, you can use Smashy Hands codes and get free cash and skins!

All Smashy Hands Codes List

Active Smashy Hands Codes

1klikes: Use for 1.5k Cash and 1klikes Skin.

Expired Smashy Hands Codes

There are no expired Smashy Hands codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Smashy Hands

To redeem codes in Smashy Hands, use our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Smashy Hands in Roblox. Press the Shop button at the bottom of the screen. Type the code into the text field. Click Submit and claim the rewards.

