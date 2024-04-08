Smashy Hands Codes (April 2024)

Smashy Hands comes with an interesting twist to the classic hide-and-seek game—if you become a seeker, you chase and punch people to obliterate them from existence. To prepare better for all the violence, you can use Smashy Hands codes and get free cash and skins!
Recommended Videos
All Smashy Hands Codes List
Active Smashy Hands Codes
- 1klikes: Use for 1.5k Cash and 1klikes Skin.
Expired Smashy Hands Codes
- There are no expired Smashy Hands codes.
Related: Murder Mystery 2 Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Smashy Hands
To redeem codes in Smashy Hands, use our guide below:
- Open Smashy Hands in Roblox.
- Press the Shop button at the bottom of the screen.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Click Submit and claim the rewards.
Discover more codes in Zyleak’s MM2 Codes and Death Ball Codes articles on The Escapist.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more