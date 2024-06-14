SMT V Vengeance: Should You Side with Principality or Lilim in Shin Megami Tensei V?

The years-old conflict between Law and Chaos is present in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance as you find yourself having to choose between two sides as you go through the game. One of these choices is whether to support Principality or Lilim in the second ward of Da’at, Shinagawa.

Should You Choose Principality or Lilim in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Much like how you had to choose between Apsaras and Leanan Sidhe back in Minato ward, Shinagawa features two conflicting quests as you progress through the area. You’re very likely to first meet a group of Lilim stationed west of the Shinagawa Pier leyline. They offer you the quest Those Seeking Sanctuary, where they ask you to deal with Principality, an Angel who’s barring them from traveling to the human world.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, when you finally meet Principality, located east of the same leyline (and next to a quick-travel Monorail that leads you directly to the teleport point), you may choose to talk with him instead of immediately attacking him. He tells you that those demons have no good intentions and that they should be dealt with instead. You get the Holding the Line quest with the objective of dealing with the dangerous Lilim group.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Both sides can be met in any order, with varying dialogue lines depending on who you’ve met first. However, the results and rewards are the same regardless. Siding with Principality will give you points with the Law alignment, while supporting Lilim will increase your Chaos alignment affinity. The Demon you sided with also joins your party following the quest.

Should You Choose Principality or Lilim?

Siding with Lilim is more advantageous in the long run. Her initial kit is stronger compared to Principality, as Mazionga is a rare skill to find at this level. Principality’s utility through Blessing skills and healing is great, but other Demons can easily fulfill this role. You also have Tao in your party at this point (Vengeance route), who has a very similar kit but is probably better leveled.

Lilim’s also harder to get at this point in the game, as Principality can be easily obtained through fusion by combining Jack Frost + Incubus, two Demons commonly found around Shinagawa. So by choosing to side with Lilim, you can easily get both of them without much trouble. Principality’s still useful in the ward, though, as some enemies weak to Hama are still hanging around.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As for the battles themselves, you’ll need to face two Principalities when siding with Lilim, and three Lilim when choosing Principality, so siding with the Demons will get you an easier battle too. They will inevitably heal themselves when reaching half HP, though, so beware. Using Seal on them helps you avoid this. The Lilim will instead inflict you with Charm, so be ready to dispel it as soon as you can.

So unless you’re specifically going for a full Law run, you should definitely aid the Lilim during your playthrough for better rewards. Future encounters will be easier for you, although the game can always catch you by surprise.

Shin Megami Tensei V is available now. You can read our review here.

