Three planes have gone down across Rebellion‘s new Sniper Elite 5 Rough Landing DLC mission, and it’s up to you to track down and confirm the safety of all three pilots – but you’ll need to sneak or fight your way through plenty of baddies to find them. However, the biggest challenge of the level may not be the methodical takedown of all of the soldiers, as actually discovering each of the pilots’ individual hiding spots can be a bit of a puzzle itself. Here are all the pilot landing locations for Rough Landing in Sniper Elite 5.

The Three Pilot Landing Locations for Rough Landing in Sniper Elite 5

Where to Find the Soldier at the Farm

The pilot at the farm has found quite a solid hiding spot. Head to the farm and look for a small brick storage building located amongst the rest of the buildings. Inside this small structure, you can peer behind some obstacles to spot a ladder, but you’ll need to go prone and crawl beneath the table here to reach it. Once you do, you’ll be able to head down and find the hiding pilot. Clever!

Where to Find the Pilot in the Forest

The pilot in the forest is extremely easy to miss, as the location for searching is massive with plenty of spots he could be holed up. Take a look at the cliff side near the massive waterfall, however, and you’ll notice a section you can climb up on the rocks. A well-hidden cave entrance is located right beside the waterfall that will lead you to where the pilot is taking cover. It’s a very small opening, so don’t fault yourself for overlooking it!

Where to Find the Pilot at the Church

The pilot at the church is probably the least tricky to find, but it’s still easily missed if you’re looking in the wrong places. Rather than seeking the pilot on the ground floor of the church’s interior, head outside and look for a pipe attached to one of the walls. Climb up the pipe and into the upstairs interior, then navigate through the rooms to find the pilot hanging out in a safe haven up there.