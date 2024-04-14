Solo Leveling Fans Praise Aleks Le’s Performance in Season Finale English Dub

The English Dub of Solo Leveling‘s season finale is finally here, and fans are raving about Aleks Le’s highly-anticipated delivery of Jinwoo’s iconic command. “Arise” hits better than you could imagine, but that’s not the only highlight of the dub’s arrival.

Ahead of the English Dub’s release, Aleks Le received several comments hyping up the scene where Sung Jinwoo enlists Igris under his command. With it being one of the most memorable moments in Solo Leveling, fans were excited to see it adapted in the dub. However, that excitement also came with threats and harassment aimed at the voice actor. In response to those spamming threats, Aleks Le responded jokingly that he would change Jinwoo’s command to something horribly uncool.

Of course, “Arise” stayed as it was, even though a good majority of the fan base came to love, “Wakey Wakey.” While Le didn’t change the beloved line, he did reveal that he had ideas on other parts of the scene, and they actually made it into the final cut.

Following the dub’s drop, Le posted on TikTok that he wrote Jinwoo’s last speech to Igris before the third and final “Arise” the night before recording. He noted that he spent hours re-reading the original manhwa, the light novel, trailers, and fan edits for inspiration. And Le even pitched the idea for the shadowy whisper you hear when Igris wakes up. He also highlighted the amazing work done by everyone who worked on Solo Leveling, as he stated, “My job is to make sure I’m doing justice by them and not just them, but you guys as well.”

Fan reception has been undeniably positive, as many appreciate Le’s dedication to doing the series justice. “I don’t understand how people ever doubted his ability to perform this scene. He has been cooking all season, of course he would do a good job,” one user noted on the anime’s subreddit. Even so, the calls for a “Wakey Wakey” cameo go up by the minute.

Solo Leveling Season 1 is available to watch now on Crunchyroll.

