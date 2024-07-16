Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Finally Set for Webtoon Debut

The Solo Leveling spin-off Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is finally joining the original series in the webtoon realm.

On July 15, 2024, it was announced via Kakao Page that Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will be making its webtoon debut on Aug. 1, 2024. For those unfamiliar, Ragnarok is already available as its web novel source material, but now the webtoon we’ve all been waiting for is right around the corner.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s webtoon is so close given that it was first announced back in October of 2023. While the announcement says Aug. 1 will be the release date for the webtoon, the official website does say July 31, so perhaps fans will get a chance to check it out a day early.

It is important to note that this release date is not for the English version of the webtoon. That will likely be announced at a later date.

Before it was a breakout anime success, Solo Leveling quickly conquered the webtoon ranks cementing itself as one of the most popular series of today. Given the extra spotlight that has been put on the franchise thanks to its anime, we expect that Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will also see the same success.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is a sequel to the original run that is set in the future and follows Sung Su-ho, the son of Sung Jin-woo. The first web novel in the series was released back in April of 2023, and it is still going today. For those familiar with the franchise you can expect more of the same action from the original series in this spin-off.

If you’re new to Solo Leveling then there’s plenty of content to enjoy both written and on screen. You’ve now got the option of enjoying the original Solo Leveling series via the anime, web novel series, or webtoon. All of these options have their positives and negatives, but overall whatever way you choose, you’re making a great choice.

