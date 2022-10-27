Somerville, the eerie story-driven adventure game coming from former Playdead developers at Jumpship, has a release date of November 15, 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox Game Pass. Jumpship announced the surprisingly close release date on social media alongside a quick video that is just as creepy as the game itself. Much of Somerville has remained a mystery since it was announced, but we’ll only have to wait a little more than two weeks to finally understand the bigger picture. See the Somerville release date announcement below.

As if Somerville’s intriguing War of the Worlds-like story wasn’t enough to pull in players when it was announced all the way back in 2017, the game has continued to impress with bleak visuals, mystery, and epic scale. It’s all a product from the team at Jumpship, including creator Chris Olsen and Playdead co-founder Dino Patti. Fans of Patti’s work at Playdead will notice the visual similarities between Somerville and games like Inside, but the former will have its own identity with distinct mechanics and themes, owing to the creative vision of Olsen.

We spoke with Olsen last year to try to get a better sense of how Somerville will mark a stunning debut for Jumpship. He emphasized that this is a personal project for him that will stand on its own, shrugging off comparisons to Playdead titles. We’ll finally get to learn more about what he means when Somerville comes to PC and Xbox platforms next month.