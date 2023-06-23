Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash Update Celebrates with Party Decorations & New Game+

As announced during today’s Sonic Central presentation, Sonic Frontiers is getting New Game+, additional challenges, and more as part of the Sonic’s Birthday Bash update – and it’s out later today. If you couldn’t tell from the title of the update, Sega is publishing it to help celebrate the anniversary of the original Sonic the Hedgehog, which launched on this day in 1991. The Starfall Islands have been decorated to fit the occasion, as the trailer for the content update highlights bright changes to the UI and massive balloons that now litter the screen. Grind rails and platforms have also been given a candy-like facelift, and even Sonic and his friends seem to be sporting some fresh birthday clothes.

In terms of birthday celebrations, Sega seems to have nailed it, but the Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash update adds more than a few visual changes. As part of today’s update, players can find new collectible Koco, access new moves, and try additional challenges. It also adds the highly requested New Game+ feature to Sonic Frontiers for those looking to speed through the Starfall Islands once again. Details on how exactly all of these new features work weren’t revealed during the Sonic Central presentation, but since the Birthday Bash update arrives sometime today, you won’t have to wait long to go hands-on.

Sonic Frontiers is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. You can see the Sonic’s Birthday Bash update reveal video for yourself below.