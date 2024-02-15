Sonic Superstars Reveals Terrifying Buffalo Bill-Like Shadow the Hedgehog Skin

Can you think of a better way to commemorate the announcement of Sonic x Shadow Generations than by having Sonic the Hedgehog wear Shadow the Hedgehog’s skin in Sonic Superstars? Of course you can, but that’s precisely what Sega has done.

Out now, Sega has released a piece of free Sonic Superstars DLC that gives Sonic a Shadow the Hedgehog costume. But instead of just swapping his model out of Shadow’s or adding him in as an entirely new character, Sonic is wearing Shadow’s skin.

I’m not making this up, I promise. Posted by the official Sonic the Hedgehog account (via @toadsanime), the DLC makes it look like Sonic has gone all Silence of the Lambs, murdering him and wearing his loose skin as a horrifying costume. Sure, Fall Guys has had some odd outfits, but this really takes the cake.

To celebrate the announcement of Sonic x Shadow Generations, a new Shadow the Hedgehog costume is available in Sonic Superstars! Download it for free today! pic.twitter.com/8jSoPoGQD3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 15, 2024

And fans have been quick to point out the strangeness of the costume in the replies to the post. However, even the ones who think it’s weird are discussing how it’s also sort of cute. To each their own, of course, but I can’t really wrap my head around the whole thing.

If anything, I’d have imagined it being the other way around, with Shadow being the one to snap and stitch together his own Sonicsuit, dancing around to a nu-metal cover of “Goodbye Horses.” Maybe Amy Rose would have to interview an imprisoned Doctor Robotnik to get a lead on the monster’s whereabouts. But Sonic? Really? I’m starting to wonder what’s in those Chili Dogs because this is a dark turn.

Sonic Superstars’ Shadow costume is out now as a free download. Just don’t expect to be able to sleep again after putting it on. Ever.